New Suit - Patent

Jabil, a Florida-based electronic manufacturing company, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which asserts two patents pertaining to ARQ transmission techniques in wireless communication systems, was filed by Direction IP Law on behalf of Swirlate IP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04557, Swirlate IP LLC v. Jabil Inc.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 5:19 PM