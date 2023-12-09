Who Got The Work

Hannah L. Andrews of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Francisco Garcia in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 24 in Utah District Court by Jackson Lewis on behalf of staffing agency Swipejobs, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Southland Employment Services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00766, Swipejobs v. Garcia.

Business Services

December 09, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Swipejobs

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Francisco Garcia

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract