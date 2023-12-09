Hannah L. Andrews of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Francisco Garcia in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 24 in Utah District Court by Jackson Lewis on behalf of staffing agency Swipejobs, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Southland Employment Services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00766, Swipejobs v. Garcia.
Business Services
December 09, 2023, 6:19 PM