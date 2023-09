News From Law.com

A suit filed in Bergen County, New Jersey, seeks compensation on behalf of individuals whose likenesses were posted on other profiles on dating app Tinder. Users are at risk of financial exploitation or even violence because of a lax system of verifying that photos posted on the app are who they claim to be, according to the suit.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 28, 2023, 3:38 PM

nature of claim: /