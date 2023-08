New Suit

EchoStar, a provider of satellite communication and internet services, and the federal government were named in a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-00292, Swint v. Department of Justice et al.

Telecommunications

August 01, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert James Swint

defendants

EchoStar

Department of Justice

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation