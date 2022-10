Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against IST Management Services Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hardin Thompson PC on behalf of Gary Swift, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim. The case is 2:22-cv-01445, Swift v. Ist Management Services Inc.

Pennsylvania

October 13, 2022, 3:48 PM