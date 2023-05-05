Who Got The Work

Olivia P. Hines and Lori D. Bauer of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Mark Hotel Management and other defendants in a pending employment lawsuit. The action, over alleged gender- and sexual orientation-based discrimination, was filed March 21 in New York Southern District Court by Brown Kwon & Lam on behalf of a former housekeeping director. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-02388, Swierk v. The Mark Hotel Management LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 05, 2023, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Karolina Swierk

Plaintiffs

Brown Kwon & Lam, LLP

defendants

Mark Hotel LLC

Mark Hotel Member LLC

Nesim Bahar

The Mark Hotel Management LLC

The Mark Hotel Member 2 LLC

The Mark Hotel Owners Corp.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination