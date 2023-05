Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's and Imperial Manufacturing Group Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Jodre Brenecki LLP on behalf of Jozef Swiderski, who claims that he sustained severe injuries while using a black steel stove pipe manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03299, Swiderski v. Lowe's Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 02, 2023, 6:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Jozef Swiderski

defendants

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Imperial Manufacturing Group USA, Inc.

Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims