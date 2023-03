New Suit - Consumer Class Action

CVS Pharmacy was slapped with a consumer class action Saturday in Illinois Northern District Court over its CVS Health brand Dry Mouth Discs. The lawsuit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the acidity within the product does not help to alleviate dry mouth symptoms but it instead contributes to demineralization and dental erosion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01523, Swiatek v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.