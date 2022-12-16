Who Got The Work

Kate T. Spelman, Alexander M. Smith and Dean N. Panos of Jenner & Block have entered appearances for Clorox in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 1 in New York Southern District Court by by Levin Sedran & Berman; Leeds Brown Law; and the Sultzer Law Group, accuses Clorox of failing to disclose that the products contain, or are at the risk of containing, pseudomonas aeruginosa, 'a gram-negative bacterium that causes infections in the blood and lungs.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:22-cv-09374, Swetz v. The Clorox Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 8:07 AM