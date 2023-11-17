Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau have retained attorney Daniel W. Berglund of Grotefeld Hoffmann to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed fire damage claim, was filed Oct. 3 in Minnesota District Court by Hellmuth & Johnson on behalf of Swervo Development Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, is 0:23-cv-03066, Swervo Development Corporation v. Employers Insurance Company of Wausau et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2023, 9:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Swervo Development Corporation

Plaintiffs

Hellmuth & Johnson

Hellmuth And Johnson Pllc

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Employers Insurance Company of Wausau

Everest Indemnity Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Zelle LLP

Grotefeld Hoffmann LLP

Grotefeld Hoffmann Gordon Ochoa & Evinger, LLP

O'Meara Wagner, P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute