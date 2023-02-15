Swept Up in Awe, Legal Departments Fail to Push Back on Rate...

Corporate legal departments have substantial negotiation power over the hourly rates at both small and large law firms, but limit most of their pushback to smaller firms, according to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. The report says legal departments are only willing to flex their pricing power "where it matters least: In smaller, less expensive firms where both rate increases and the underlying rate tend to be lower, limiting opportunities for savings."
Legal Services
February 15, 2023, 3:46 PM