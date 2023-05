Who Got The Work

Sharehoder Shelley I. Ericsson and associate Colin Finnegan of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Aimbridge Employee Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by a former employee on March 20 in Kansas District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter, is 6:23-cv-01040, Swepson v. Aimbridge Employee Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 04, 2023, 10:35 AM

