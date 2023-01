New Suit - Contract

Stoll Keenon Ogden filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Sweetwater Marine. The suit takes aim at American Commercial Barge Line and other defendants for allegedly failing to fulfill a contract to build two barges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00001, Sweetwater Marine, LLC v. American Commercial Barge LINE, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 6:29 PM