Removed To Federal Court

Vitals Consumer Services, an online health care providers directory and a WedMD division, on Wednesday removed a class action to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, brought by Bartle & Marcus; White, Graham, Buckley & Carr; and attorney Clayton Jones, accuses the defendant of using medical professionals images and likeness on its website without permission and for commercial gain. Vitals Consumer is represented by Armstrong Teasdale. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, Sweeton v. Vitals Consumer Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 09, 2023, 6:44 AM