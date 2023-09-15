Sweetgreen Facing Allegations of Racial and Sex Discriminati...

News From Law.com

The attorney representing 10 Sweetgreen staffers in employment and discrimination claims against the salad chain say they discovered more plaintiffs during the search to corroborate their initial client's claims. Steven Arenson and Avi Mermelstein of Arenson, Dittmar & Karban first filed suit against the company in March, on behalf of plaintiffs Kiana Alvarado and Liana Arias. On Thursday, the lawyers filed an amended action in Bronx Supreme Court with 8 additional plaintiffs.

