Sweet James LLP, a Southern California personal injury firm, sued Sweet Justice PC and attorney Rafael Contreras Sweet for trademark infringement on Friday in California Central District Court. Sweet James is represented by Rutan & Tucker and Pirkey Barber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01415, Sweet James LLP v. Sweet Justice PC et al.

August 04, 2023, 6:41 PM

