Home Depot has tapped attorneys Lee Mickus and Alexandria L. Layton of Evans Fears & Schuttert as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed May 12 in Colorado District Court by the Burnham Law Firm; Steckler Wayne & Love; and DeLue Law on behalf of Bryce R. Sweeney, who claims that his thumb had to be partially amputated after using an allegedly defective EDCO TS-8 tile shark rented from the Home Depot. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:23-cv-01208, Sweeney v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 26, 2023, 5:51 AM