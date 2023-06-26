Who Got The Work

Home Depot has tapped attorneys Lee Mickus and Alexandria L. Layton of Evans Fears & Schuttert as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed May 12 in Colorado District Court by the Burnham Law Firm; Steckler Wayne & Love; and DeLue Law on behalf of Bryce R. Sweeney, who claims that his thumb had to be partially amputated after using an allegedly defective EDCO TS-8 tile shark rented from the Home Depot. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:23-cv-01208, Sweeney v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.

Bryce R Sweeney

Christopher K. Gilbert, Attorney At Law

Delue Law PLLC

Steckler Wayne & Love PLLC

Equipment Development Co, Inc.

Evans Fears Schuttert Mcnulty Mickus LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims