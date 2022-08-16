Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nauman, Smith, Shissler & Hall and Earth & Water Law on Monday removed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Salzmann Hughes P.C. on behalf of Swatara Township and Swatara Township Stormwater Authority, seeks an injunction to permit the plaintiffs to enter a Norfolk rail yard to make repairs to a pipe that runs underneath the rail yard. The case is 1:22-cv-01274, Swatara Township et al v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

August 16, 2022, 11:58 AM