New Suit - Class Action

ESPN was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court in connection with the sports broadcasting company's use of Meta Platforms' tracking pixel tool on its website. The complaint, filed by Spector Roseman and Kodroff, accuses ESPN of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act and the Pennsylvania Wiretap Act by disclosing the identities and viewing activities of users to Meta without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01523, Swartz v. ESPN Inc.