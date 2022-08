Removed To Federal Court

American Family Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Missouri Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, involving underinsured motorist bodily injury claims, was filed by Cofman Townsley LLP on behalf of Janice Swarts and Russell Swarts. The case is 4:22-cv-00912, Swarts et al v. American Family Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 12:55 PM