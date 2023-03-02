New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit alleging deceptive trade practices Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Swarovski Optik North America, a seller of binoculars and spotting scope products. The suit takes aim at iBuy Group for allegedly causing customer confusion by falsely advertising Swarovski Optik products to online consumers, then fulfilling orders with materially different products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01210, Swarovski Optik North America Limited v. Ibuy Group LLC, f/k/a Valor Group LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 1:01 PM