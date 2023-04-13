Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its top executives. The suit accuses the REIT of failing to disclose to investors that its third largest tenant, Prospect Medical Holdings, was in financial distress and would be unable to meet its obligations to pay rent and operating expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03070, Sward v. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
April 13, 2023, 2:46 AM