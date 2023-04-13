New Suit - Securities Class Action

Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Medical Properties Trust Inc. and its top executives. The suit accuses the REIT of failing to disclose to investors that its third largest tenant, Prospect Medical Holdings, was in financial distress and would be unable to meet its obligations to pay rent and operating expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03070, Sward v. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 13, 2023, 2:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Sward

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Edward K. Aldag, Jr.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

R. Steven Hamner

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws