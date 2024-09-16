Who Got The Work

Sarah A. Fox Ruddell and Emily L. Connor of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Tradebe Environmental Services in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 1 in Indiana Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a tank farm supervisor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting safety concerns to OSHA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gretchen S. Lund, is 2:24-cv-00265, Swanson v. Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC.

Indiana

September 16, 2024, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Swanson

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group Ltd

Defendants

Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC

Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination