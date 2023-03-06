Who Got The Work

Freeman, Mathis & Gary partner Patrick J. Cosgrove has entered an appearance for oral surgery equipment manufacturer Salvin Dental Specialties Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Salmanson Goldshaw PC on behalf of David Swanson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:23-cv-00247, Swanson v. Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc.

Health Care

March 06, 2023, 5:49 AM