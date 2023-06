Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Thursday removed a lawsuit against PeopleReady Inc. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover over $4,000 for an alleged breached leasing agreement, was filed by the Nicaud & Sunseri Law Firm on behalf of Sherri L. Swanson. The case is 2:23-cv-01950, Swanson v. PeopleReady, Inc.

Louisiana

June 08, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Sherri L Swanson

defendants

PeopleReady, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute