New Suit - Employment

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, was sued Friday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The case was brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former executive sales representative who claims she was denied exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite her disability and religious beliefs. The plaintiff further asserts that the termination was used as a pretense to replace her with a younger employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00831, Swanson v. Eli Lilly And Company.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 12, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Rachael Swanson

Plaintiffs

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer Llc (indianapolis)

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer LLC

defendants

Eli Lilly And Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination