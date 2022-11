Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Caliber Home Loans to District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by Walton Law Group on behalf of Tijuana T. Swann and Duane L. Young, who accuse the defendant of failing to recover their overpaid taxes and adjust their monthly escrow payment. The case is 1:22-cv-03592, Swann et al v. Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 3:43 PM