Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Squire Patton Boggs on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Specialty Minerals Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of age and disability, was filed by the Salusky Law Group on behalf of Cedric Swan. The case is 2:22-cv-08700, Swan v. Specialty Minerals Inc.

California

November 30, 2022, 7:00 PM