New Suit

Sotheby's and Robert Everett Page IV were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Renee Eubanks on behalf of Phyllis Swan, who contends that the defendants unlawfully sold a piece of artwork allegedly belonging to her. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10406, Swan v. Sotheby's Inc et al.