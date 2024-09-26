Swan Bitcoin Enlists Gibson Dunn in Alleged Billion-Dollar M...

News From Law.com

A cryptocurrency financial services firm has filed a trade secret complaint in a federal district court in Los Angeles targeting a 'copycat company' over an alleged 'rain-and-hellfire' plan to steal a billion-dollar Bitcoin mining business. Harris M. Mufson and Ilissa Stacy Samplin, partners at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s New York and Los Angeles offices respectively, are representing Electric Solidus, also known as Swan Bitcoin, in its complaint against Proton Management and six ex-Swan consultants. Swan alleges that the former consultants conspired to steal proprietary technology and other confidential information, then resigned almost simultaneously on the evening of Aug. 8 to join Proton.

September 26, 2024, 4:36 PM