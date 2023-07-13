Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partner C. Bailey King, Jr. has entered an appearance for Uber and its legal affiliate Raiser in a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual assault. The action was filed June 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of a defendant who alleges that she was assaulted by an Uber driver. The suit was brought by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever, III, is 5:23-cv-00317, S.W. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

