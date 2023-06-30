New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Aetna, a health care insurance company, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to implement safety measures to protect the personally identifiable information of over 100 individuals. The complaint was brought by Glancy, Prongay & Murray; McShane & Brady; Zinns Law; and Love Consumer Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00873, S.W.v. Aetna International, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

A.T.

S.W.

T.E.

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Aetna Health, Inc.

Aetna, Inc.

Aetna Corporate Services, LLC

Aetna Health Management, Inc.

Aetna International, LLC

Aetna Resources, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct