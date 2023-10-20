Who Got The Work

Paul Hastings and Susman Godfrey have stepped in to represent Shehab Amin and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed July 31 in California Northern District Court by Sullivan & Cromwell on behalf of SVF II Aggregator (De) LLC and SoftBank Vision Fund II-2 L.P. The complaint, which pertains to SoftBank's $150 million investment in Gen Z-focused social media application Get Together Inc., also known as In Real Life (IRL), accuses the defendants of misleading the plaintiffs by concealing evidence related to the app's monthly active users and user engagement metrics. According to the suit, during SoftBank's due diligence process, the defendants allegedly funneled thousands of dollars to proxy servers to enable a swarm of 'bots' to act as the company's active users. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-03834, Svf II Aggregator (De) LLC et al v. Shafi et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 20, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

SoftBank Vision Fund II-2 L.P.

Svf II Aggregator (De) LLC

Plaintiffs

Sullivan & Cromwell

defendants

Abraham Shafi

Alia Shafi

Jacob Shafi

Noah Shafi

Shehab Amin

Yassin Aniss

defendant counsels

Milbank

Ben Nicholson

Susman Godfrey

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws