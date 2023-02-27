Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance Co. and Berkley Regional Insurance to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Silicon Valley Bank, arises from SVB's extension of a credit line to convicted fraudster Elliot Smerling, a private fund manager who was sentenced to more than eight years in prison. The suit accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to cover roughly $73 million in losses. The complaint was filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Farella Braun + Martel. The case is 5:23-cv-00095, SVB Financial Group et al. v. Federal Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 6:40 PM