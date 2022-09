New Suit - Employment

Silicon Valley Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Michael Drendel on Friday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Gardner Skelton, accuses Drendel of violating a non-compete clause by accepting work with competitor Raymond James. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00457, SVB Financial Group et al. v. Drendel.

Banking & Financial Services

September 03, 2022, 1:12 PM