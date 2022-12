New Suit - Contract

Locke Lord filed a lawsuit alleging breach of maritime contract Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of the sailing vessel Athena. The complaint pursues claims against B&G Marine Services and Christopher Todd Patterson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12171, SV Athena, LLC v. B&G Management Services, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 21, 2022, 3:21 PM