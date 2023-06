New Suit - Employment

Encompass Health, formerly known as HealthSouth, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on approved FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00747, Suzuki Tyrey v. The Rehabilitation Institution of St. Louis et al.

Health Care

Plaintiffs

Diana Suzuki Tyrey

defendants

Encompass Health

Bjc Health

The Rehabilitation Institution of St. Louis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination