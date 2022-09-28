Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group subsidiary Empire Indemnity Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Irma, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Sutton Walk at Lexington Condominium Association Inc. The case is 2:22-cv-00625, Sutton Walk at Lexington Condominium Association, Inc v. Empire Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 3:53 PM