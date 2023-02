Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gaffney Lewis LLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Kenneth M. Mathews and Foster M. Mathews on behalf of Edward Sutton, who contends that he was wrongfully accused and detained for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart store. The case is 3:23-cv-00657, Sutton v. Walmart Inc.