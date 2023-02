Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Starnes Davis Florie on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. and Tiffin Motor Homes Inc. to Alabama Northern District Court. The lawsuit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Lemon Law Group Partners on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Tiffin Allegro. The case is 3:23-cv-00144, Sutton v. Tiffin Motor Homes, Inc. et al.