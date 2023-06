New Suit

Chipotle and 618 Ninth Avenue LLC were hit with an ADA lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Parker Hanski on behalf of Stason Sutton, alleges that Chipotle's horseshoe-shaped waiting line is too narrow and difficult for the plaintiff to navigate in his wheelchair. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05399, Sutton v. 618 Ninth Avenue LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 26, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Stason Sutton

Plaintiffs

Parker Hanski LLC

defendants

Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado, LLC

618 Ninth Avenue, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA