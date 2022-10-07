New Suit

Sutton Ltd., an asset management firm based in the British Virgin Islands, filed a lawsuit for fraud and breach of contract against the estate of its late director E. Lisk Wyckoff and his widow Elizabeth Wyckoff on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Withers, accuses the defendants of forming a separate company and operating under the fictitious name 'Sutton Ltd.' to siphon nearly $7 million from the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01255, Sutton Ltd. v. Wyckoff et al.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 6:07 PM