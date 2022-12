Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Munson, Rowlett, Moore & Boone on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Old Republic International, a Chicago-based property insurance company, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Sutter & Gillham on behalf of Luther Sutter. The case is 4:22-cv-01228, Sutter v. Martans et al.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 4:00 PM