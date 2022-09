Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against BrassCraft, a manufacturer of home improvement products and subsidiary of Masco, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over fire damage caused by an allegedly defective gas appliance connector, was filed by the Law Office of Pamela W. Brown on behalf of Roger Sutter. The case is 4:22-cv-00960, Sutter v. BrassCraft Manufacturing Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 13, 2022, 6:56 PM