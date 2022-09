Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Clean Harbors, a provider of hazardous waste disposal, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Boyko & Associates on behalf of Lloyd Sutraban. The case is 1:22-cv-05293, Sutraban v. Worsley et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 06, 2022, 6:06 PM