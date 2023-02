Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ray Quinney & Nebeker on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against PacifiCorp d/b/a Rocky Mountain Power to Utah District Court. The suit, over electrocution damages, was filed by Dewsnup King Olsen Worel Havas and Electrocution Lawyers on behalf of Christopher Suter and Dixie Suter. The case is 2:23-cv-00124, Suter et al. v. PacifiCorp.

Energy

February 16, 2023, 8:31 PM