New Suit - Trade Secrets

Polsinelli filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of energy storage technology provider Sustainable Energy Technologies Inc. The complaint targets consultant David Strumpf and COU Industries LLC for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04128, Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc. v. Strumpf et al.

Technology

September 02, 2022, 5:11 AM