New Suit - Trademark and Employment Contract

Baker & Hostetler and Wargo French & Singer filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and breach of employment contract Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Susquehanna Radio. The suit takes aim at Jacob Kemp and Daniel McDowell, former sports radio hosts of 'The Hang Zone,' for allegedly breaching their employment contracts by creating a similar show, ‘The Dumb Zone,’ and rebranding ‘Hang Zone’ as 'Dumb Zone' with a similar logo online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01746, Susquehanna Radio LLC v. Kemp et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 04, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Susquehanna Radio LLC

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Daniel McDowell

Jacob Kemp

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract