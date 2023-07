News From Law.com

The site of a Boca Raton law firm was the scene of a murder on Saturday afternoon, with the managing partner's son Brandon Labiner—against whom the Florida Supreme Court entered an emergency suspension in May for misappropriating over $450,000 from a trust and accused of framing his father—now appearing in court on first-degree murder charges.

Florida

July 03, 2023, 7:48 AM

nature of claim: /