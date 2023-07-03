Suspended Judges Ethics Probe Draws Closer to End | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

An ethics probe more than 2½ years in the making is drawing closer to an end. Opposing counsel in the judicial misconduct investigation of suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer have submitted their final filings for the Supreme Court of Georgia's disciplinary consideration. As counsel for the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia maintain Coomer "acted in bad faith" warranting his "removal from judicial office [as] the appropriate sanction," respondent counsel for the jurist conclude the judicial watchdog failed to support the recommended sanction with "clear and convincing evidence."

